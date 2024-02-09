1.04.59520 - Darkest Dungeon II - Infernal Pursuits - Coming_in_Hot Hotfix

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Important Note on this Coming_in_Hot Release:

We encourage players who want to help test these changes and provide feedback to switch to the "coming_in_hot" beta branch . Your save will carry over when you switch to that branch.

Head to the Feedback channel on our Discord to leave your thoughts: https://discord.gg/darkestdungeon

IMPORTANT: Once you switch your branch you MUST stay there until we push the update to the retail branch for everyone. We always recommend making a backup of your save file!

Patch Notes

Highwayman

Riposte effects are now represented on the Path seals

Wanderer

Grapeshot Blast+ now applies a -2 SPD debuff to targets

Tracking Shot and Tracking Shot+ can now target all ranks

Double Cross is now the version formerly unique to Yellowhand

Rogue

Path version of Point Blank Shot has been removed. Rogue now uses the standard version, which won't push targets out of his reach.

Take Aim and Take Aim+ now grant 1 Speed token

Sharpshot

Double Tap and Double Tap+ no longer have a cooldown

Point Blank Shot and Point Blank Shot+ no longer grant Block

Point Blank Shot and Point Blank Shot+ knockback increased from 1 to 2, providing better disruption and placing the target in position for other ranged attacks

Point Blank Shot and Point Blank Shot+ now apply Combo

Yellowhand

Yellowhand has been reworked to focus on Bleed elements

Path version of Wicked Slice has been removed

Path version of Double Cross has been removed; all Paths now use the version that Yellowhand previously had

Riposte no longer applies Combo

Riposte now applies 2 Bleed

Open Vein has a new version unique to this Path

Grapeshot Blast+ Bleed RES debuff no longer increases with Mastery

Grapeshot Blast+ now also increases Bleed damage taken by targets by +1 for 3 turns

Highway Robbery and Highway Robbery+ no longer interact with Bleed/Blight/Burn RES

Highway Robbery now applies a -2 Bleed damage dealt debuff to the target for 3 turns

Highway Robbery+ now grants the Highwayman a +2 Bleed damage dealt buff for 3 turns; this works regardless of whether the target has Bleed skills or not

Vestal

Wanderer

Illumination and Illumination+ can now be used from all ranks

FIXES