1.04.59520 - Darkest Dungeon II - Infernal Pursuits - Coming_in_Hot Hotfix

Important Note on this Coming_in_Hot Release:
We encourage players who want to help test these changes and provide feedback to switch to the "coming_in_hot" beta branch . Your save will carry over when you switch to that branch.
Head to the Feedback channel on our Discord to leave your thoughts: https://discord.gg/darkestdungeon
IMPORTANT: Once you switch your branch you MUST stay there until we push the update to the retail branch for everyone. We always recommend making a backup of your save file!
Patch Notes
Highwayman
- Riposte effects are now represented on the Path seals
Wanderer
- Grapeshot Blast+ now applies a -2 SPD debuff to targets
- Tracking Shot and Tracking Shot+ can now target all ranks
- Double Cross is now the version formerly unique to Yellowhand
Rogue
- Path version of Point Blank Shot has been removed. Rogue now uses the standard version, which won't push targets out of his reach.
- Take Aim and Take Aim+ now grant 1 Speed token
Sharpshot
- Double Tap and Double Tap+ no longer have a cooldown
- Point Blank Shot and Point Blank Shot+ no longer grant Block
- Point Blank Shot and Point Blank Shot+ knockback increased from 1 to 2, providing better disruption and placing the target in position for other ranged attacks
- Point Blank Shot and Point Blank Shot+ now apply Combo
Yellowhand
- Yellowhand has been reworked to focus on Bleed elements
- Path version of Wicked Slice has been removed
- Path version of Double Cross has been removed; all Paths now use the version that Yellowhand previously had
- Riposte no longer applies Combo
- Riposte now applies 2 Bleed
- Open Vein has a new version unique to this Path
- Grapeshot Blast+ Bleed RES debuff no longer increases with Mastery
- Grapeshot Blast+ now also increases Bleed damage taken by targets by +1 for 3 turns
- Highway Robbery and Highway Robbery+ no longer interact with Bleed/Blight/Burn RES
- Highway Robbery now applies a -2 Bleed damage dealt debuff to the target for 3 turns
- Highway Robbery+ now grants the Highwayman a +2 Bleed damage dealt buff for 3 turns; this works regardless of whether the target has Bleed skills or not
Vestal
Wanderer
- Illumination and Illumination+ can now be used from all ranks
FIXES
- Fixed issue preventing The Decimal System's damage buff from applying correctly
- Fix to taunts overriding skill calculation when aoe skill is targeting only stealthed targets
- Potential fix on gamepad for being unable to move forward at the start of a new run
Changed depots in daily branch