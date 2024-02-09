 Skip to content

Darkest Dungeon® II update for 9 February 2024

1.04.59520 - Darkest Dungeon II - Infernal Pursuits - Coming_in_Hot Hotfix

9 February 2024

Important Note on this Coming_in_Hot Release:

We encourage players who want to help test these changes and provide feedback to switch to the "coming_in_hot" beta branch . Your save will carry over when you switch to that branch.

Head to the Feedback channel on our Discord to leave your thoughts: https://discord.gg/darkestdungeon

IMPORTANT: Once you switch your branch you MUST stay there until we push the update to the retail branch for everyone. We always recommend making a backup of your save file!

Patch Notes

Highwayman

  • Riposte effects are now represented on the Path seals
Wanderer
  • Grapeshot Blast+ now applies a -2 SPD debuff to targets
  • Tracking Shot and Tracking Shot+ can now target all ranks
  • Double Cross is now the version formerly unique to Yellowhand
Rogue
  • Path version of Point Blank Shot has been removed. Rogue now uses the standard version, which won't push targets out of his reach.
  • Take Aim and Take Aim+ now grant 1 Speed token
Sharpshot
  • Double Tap and Double Tap+ no longer have a cooldown
  • Point Blank Shot and Point Blank Shot+ no longer grant Block
  • Point Blank Shot and Point Blank Shot+ knockback increased from 1 to 2, providing better disruption and placing the target in position for other ranged attacks
  • Point Blank Shot and Point Blank Shot+ now apply Combo
Yellowhand
  • Yellowhand has been reworked to focus on Bleed elements
  • Path version of Wicked Slice has been removed
  • Path version of Double Cross has been removed; all Paths now use the version that Yellowhand previously had
  • Riposte no longer applies Combo
  • Riposte now applies 2 Bleed
  • Open Vein has a new version unique to this Path
  • Grapeshot Blast+ Bleed RES debuff no longer increases with Mastery
  • Grapeshot Blast+ now also increases Bleed damage taken by targets by +1 for 3 turns
  • Highway Robbery and Highway Robbery+ no longer interact with Bleed/Blight/Burn RES
  • Highway Robbery now applies a -2 Bleed damage dealt debuff to the target for 3 turns
  • Highway Robbery+ now grants the Highwayman a +2 Bleed damage dealt buff for 3 turns; this works regardless of whether the target has Bleed skills or not

Vestal

Wanderer
  • Illumination and Illumination+ can now be used from all ranks

FIXES

  • Fixed issue preventing The Decimal System's damage buff from applying correctly
  • Fix to taunts overriding skill calculation when aoe skill is targeting only stealthed targets
  • Potential fix on gamepad for being unable to move forward at the start of a new run

