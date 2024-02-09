 Skip to content

Realm of Dread update for 9 February 2024

Realm of Dread v1.0.0.8 Patch Notes

Realm of Dread v1.0.0.8 Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!

This new patch brings:

  • Fixed showing incorrect keybinding for Pistol and Flare Gun in Control Settings.
  • Players will now be able to heal themselves quickly with "H" key without opening the inventory. Players still need to have meds in their inventory to use this feature. If you have both Painkillers and First Aid Kit, pressing "H" will use Painkillers first.
  • Improved player guidence in the beginning of Downtown chapter.
  • Added missing loading images for Chapter VI and VII.

You can report bugs or send your feedback via Steam Discussions, Discord or an e-mail!

E-Mail: support@deltabright.com

Discord: https://discord.gg/hg2A3bPb3h

