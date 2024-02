Share · View all patches · Build 13417853 · Last edited 9 February 2024 – 18:59:07 UTC by Wendy

The release day of my first game has comeːsteamhappyː

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2067940/Siberian_Village/

Thanks to everyone who supported the game in early access and added the game to their wishlist!

A lot of work has been done in the meantime, both on the content in the game and bug fixes (hopefully I've fixed everything)

You can also download a free demo of the game and try out some of the mechanics.

Thanks again everyone!