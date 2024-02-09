Crystal Comet 0.97.00.00:

FUN STUFF:
- The TRUE LAST BOSS mode has been added to the game. Good luck, have fun..
- Added new music to the Dragon level. Uhm, I mean Wyvern level.
- Added collision sounds into the game when attacking enemies.
- Added new voice lines for character as more story elements have been added to the game. Wink wink.
- Added the ULTIMATE WEAPON power up to the game...
- Added two new achievements for true last boss and ultimate weapon power up unlock.
- I added a health bar to the game as requested because I am kind. You have to find it though..
- Added a leader board for the true last boss "mode" ;) ;).
MAJOR ADJUSTMENTS:
- Doubled freeze shot power up ammo from 20 to 40.
- Significantly reduced the health of a certain 'enemy' but can't tell you which type as it will spoil a surprise at the end of the game for other players..
- Improved shielded ship's special ability greatly.
- Slightly reduced the duration of the shielded ships special ability.
- Increased laser gun powerup damage by 50%.
SCORING SYSTEM CHANGES:
- Dramatically increased score for repairing an allies downed ship.
- Increased score for collecting a power up.
- Increased score for using a special ability
- Increased score for boosting
- Increased score for warping
- Increased score for killing small, medium & large enemies
- Lowered score for landing final hit on a boss.
- Lowered score for hitting a boss although there was a bug in the previous version as this was not being calculated correctly. So it is pretty much the same..
- Increased scores for collecting small & medium energy cells or "batteries" as they are commonly referred to. They match the large energy collection score now.
- Increased score for collecting comet fragments
- Added new way to score: gain points for firing a charged shot (please refer to the instruction manual for what that is).
- I discovered a way to infinitely gain the scoring system which has now been fixed. Haha.
- Replaced hud section where it was displaying your kills. It now displays your current score to make it easier for players to figure out the score system as it was a bit too "well hidden" before. Multipliers will not be calculated until the score screen appears however.
- Added another place value to display score on hud to accommodate for the previous point.
- Have fun achieving a much higher score!!
MINOR ADJUSTMENTS:
-
Changed initial comet fragments on leader board to be slightly lower.
-
Changed text from main menu saying "START GAME" to "STORY MODE".
-
Increased flash alpha when certain enemies get hit (only a little). There is an option to disable flashes via the menu.
-
Added rumble effect when firing a charged shot. (rumble effects can be disabled via the menu).
-
Adjusted alien, robot & Amber's ship's special abilities to balance with the true last boss mode.
-
-
SILLY MISTAKES I MADE:
-
-
Fixed the tips menu that appears when you fail a mission. Fun fact: Originally in the game there used to be "Kill tokens" which used to look like little terminator skulls. This was changed to "Comet fragments" as during the original play testing sessions players thought "Kill tokens" were enemies and would try to avoid them. Now everyone seems to know to collect the "Comet fragments" or "Gems" as they are commonly referred to now. Nice.
-
Fixed a couple of other typo's in the tips menu but forgot which ones.
THOSE BLOODY BUGS:
- Fixed a bug where laser gun power up was not awarding score when hitting bosses.
- Fixed a bug where bounce shot was not awarding score when hitting bosses.
- Fixed a bug where boss hits was being shown as the point score rather than the amount of hits actually done on the scoreboard.
- There was various other bug fixes I did which shouldn't affect the players as these were caused during the creation of the true last boss and the patch has only just gone live. If you encounter any issues please contact me as soon as possible. Cheers.
NEXT WEEK ON "I THINK WE'RE GETTING SOMEWHERE":
- Need to polish some areas of the game up.
- Go through previous beta feedback and make some changes. At least there's a harder mode now! Thanks guys!
- Go through feedback from true last boss once that starts coming through.
- Polish & finish the game... (won't be done by next week but that's the direction we're heading now! Yay!).
