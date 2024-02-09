"Bounty of Guns" Sneak-Peek!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Calling All Arcane Gunslingers!

There are new guns on the horizon!

For the month of February we’re posting a gun-a-day (excluding weekends) on our social media and Discord to celebrate our upcoming “Bounty of Guns” update. At the end of each week, you can tune in here for a recap of all the guns we've revealed over the week.

Fidrow Ironworks is an industrial wandsmith on the central plains. Their wands are mass produced but well regarded for their reliability and consistent output. They don't fire the highest potency spells, but for a new gunmancer you'd be hard pressed to find a better weapon to start your adventures. Here's some of their noteworthy wands.

Fidrow Sawed Off

Fidrow Sawed Off shoots a cluster of bullets in a very close range for massive damage. It's the tool of choice for gunslingers who wish to conceal their wands in their robes until they get close enough to put a hole in something or someone that needs one.

The Fidrow Strikebreaker

Gunmancy has lead to rapid industrialization in the western plains where Fidrow Ironworks is based. The gunmancers of Fidrow invented the rapid firing Fidrow Strikebreaker to quell any organized unrest in their factories. Now it's become a popular weapon on the Shatter for fighting groups of enemies or laying down suppressing fire.

Fidrow Cultbuster

Favored for its steady output, larger magazine size, and stronger bullets, the Fidrow Cultbuster is a great way to keep your enemies hiding behind cover. The Cultbuster has been banned on the plains after the Cult of Iron Massacre six years ago, but the contraband wand has found its way on the Shatter in the hands of those same cultists.

Fidrow Cannon Wand

Packing a built-in explosiveness, the slow-firing single-shot cannon wand is used primarily for its precision and arc. For the patient gunmancer, you'll find no better tool for accurately annihilating anything in a chosen area.

Odden's Pointer.

Odden Hammerite is a mechanist craftswoman from the eastern plains whose guns are recognizeable from their brutalist designs. She's a supplier of the Gladwell family, who value the added power the guns generate by charging up shots. Together, her line of guns is known as Odden's Fist.

You can see all the new guns in action here:

We can’t wait to show you what’s in store next week! Follow us on Twitter or hop in our Discord to see each new gun as they're revealed.

See you gunmancers next week!