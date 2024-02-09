01.000.004

Hey everyone,

Okay, we have another build for PC. Since we launched, we've worked hard at solving some persistent crashes and bugs, especially the matchmaking issues you've likely seen and felt by now. In this new build, we've managed to improve the matchmaking success rate further, but unfortunately, it's not all the way there yet. The full solution might take additional days of work before it's fully functional. By the way, we have noticed that it works best if you join an active game by searching on planets rather than triggering Quickplay.

In this build, we've also addressed three other crashes. Please refer to the patch notes for more info on that. Additionally, Sagar had mentioned earlier that we hoped to send you a PlayStation patch today, but it's proving to take a little longer than expected.

Thank you for your patience. While we're getting this out as soon as we can, the thing that keeps us going is seeing all your awesome videos, stories, and reactions online. They're as good as Element-710 at fueling our brains over here!

/Micke