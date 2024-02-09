 Skip to content

Halcyon Days update for 9 February 2024

Day 24 Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 13417519 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Fixed cut scenes for wide screen

  2. Fixed bug where race times/mole scores don't get reset on new games

  3. Fixed bug where health bar doesn't show up for some users

Changed files in this update

Depot 2543041
