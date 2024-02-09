Update notes for February 9th (1.0.2)

- Fix hold piece rotation button bug
- Disconnecting the gamepad will now pause the game.
- T-Spins will now increase the speed
- Steam Achievements
- Game data saves update
- New piece colors added
- New music menu theme by INSEON
