Drop Racing update for 9 February 2024

Update notes for February 9th (1.0.2)

  • Fix hold piece rotation button bug
  • Disconnecting the gamepad will now pause the game.
  • T-Spins will now increase the speed
  • Steam Achievements
  • Game data saves update
  • New piece colors added
  • New music menu theme by INSEON

