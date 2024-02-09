 Skip to content

Destroyer: The U-Boat Hunter update for 9 February 2024

We’re coming in hot

Destroyer: The U-Boat Hunter update for 9 February 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Destroyer fans,

The recently added bug reporter has worked even better than we had thought, almost instantly revealing a few issues that were rather tricky to pinpoint, but, with your help, also very quick to fix. We are, therefore, rolling out a hotfix to squash the bugs that you have kindly reported. As always, the list of changes is presented below.

Artur Salwarowski
Destroyer Lead Designer
Iron Wolf Studio
🔗 https://linktr.ee/ironwolfstudio
🗨️ https://discord.gg/qcDF2ZZ

Changelog:

  • Save game fix to prevent destroyed U-boats from being brought back into the game
  • Career Mode dialogue system fixes to prevent repetitions
  • Bug reporter improvements

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1272010/Destroyer_The_UBoat_Hunter/

