We’re coming in hot

Dear Destroyer fans,
The recently added bug reporter has worked even better than we had thought, almost instantly revealing a few issues that were rather tricky to pinpoint, but, with your help, also very quick to fix. We are, therefore, rolling out a hotfix to squash the bugs that you have kindly reported. As always, the list of changes is presented below.
Artur Salwarowski
Destroyer Lead Designer
Iron Wolf Studio
Changelog:
- Save game fix to prevent destroyed U-boats from being brought back into the game
- Career Mode dialogue system fixes to prevent repetitions
- Bug reporter improvements
