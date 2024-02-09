We’re coming in hot

Dear Destroyer fans,

The recently added bug reporter has worked even better than we had thought, almost instantly revealing a few issues that were rather tricky to pinpoint, but, with your help, also very quick to fix. We are, therefore, rolling out a hotfix to squash the bugs that you have kindly reported. As always, the list of changes is presented below.

Artur Salwarowski

Destroyer Lead Designer

Iron Wolf Studio

Changelog:

Save game fix to prevent destroyed U-boats from being brought back into the game

Career Mode dialogue system fixes to prevent repetitions

Bug reporter improvements

