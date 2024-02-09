Update 7.1

Hey everyone quick bugfix update this week, the next major update in early March will be focused on more improvements to the Campaign and Infinite modes, notes below:
- Increased capital ship turn thrust to compensate for the angular drag fix in Update 7.
- Fixed capital ship afterburner not recharging until boost button released.
- Fixed warp effect playing for clients when mothership was still charging in Infinite mode.
- Enemy waves will now increment while undiscovered during scout missions to help prevent snowballing in the campaign.
- Removed stray aiming reticle for Artemis, planning on making the frigate heal beams controllable later.
- Fixed some missing/old ship tooltips.
