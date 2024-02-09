 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lost Fleet update for 9 February 2024

Update 7.1

Share · View all patches · Build 13417294 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone quick bugfix update this week, the next major update in early March will be focused on more improvements to the Campaign and Infinite modes, notes below:

  • Increased capital ship turn thrust to compensate for the angular drag fix in Update 7.
  • Fixed capital ship afterburner not recharging until boost button released.
  • Fixed warp effect playing for clients when mothership was still charging in Infinite mode.
  • Enemy waves will now increment while undiscovered during scout missions to help prevent snowballing in the campaign.
  • Removed stray aiming reticle for Artemis, planning on making the frigate heal beams controllable later.
  • Fixed some missing/old ship tooltips.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1911781 Depot 1911781
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link