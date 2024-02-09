Update 7.1

Hey everyone quick bugfix update this week, the next major update in early March will be focused on more improvements to the Campaign and Infinite modes, notes below:

Increased capital ship turn thrust to compensate for the angular drag fix in Update 7.

Fixed capital ship afterburner not recharging until boost button released.

Fixed warp effect playing for clients when mothership was still charging in Infinite mode.

Enemy waves will now increment while undiscovered during scout missions to help prevent snowballing in the campaign.

Removed stray aiming reticle for Artemis, planning on making the frigate heal beams controllable later.

Fixed some missing/old ship tooltips.