HumanitZ update for 9 February 2024

Official Servers Restart

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

OFFICIAL SERVERS

We are restarting the official servers at 19:00 GMT tonight for the 908.A hotfix update

Thank you
Yoz

