Version 0.7.27 - Major Update Coming Up!

Offsprings of the first men, once again, welcome back to another update! ːthetreeoflifeː

As we usher in the Lunar New Year, we extend our warmest wishes for a year brimming with thrilling gaming experiences, epic adventures, and fortuitous dice rolls in the auspicious Year of the Dragon! ːkrstarː



Below you'll find our latest changelog, now live on the Steam Public Test branch. We eagerly invite you to partake in the playtest, offering a crucial opportunity to refine and enhance this version before its official release. The forthcoming update promises to be significant, and your input is more vital than ever. ːreexcitedː

Changelog

◆ [Feature] Introduction of the New History System, enabling tracking of events and combat actions within the settlement, accessible via the 'H' hotkey.

◆ [Feature] Invaders are now fully functional, with a new system for enemy attacks on settlements, including alert notifications and pre-arrival visibility on the map.

◆ [Feature] Completing side objectives allows the claiming of main constructions, providing map visibility, fast travel options, and Divine Perks for ongoing settlement enhancements.

◆ [Content] Implemented PathToItemWithTag action node, creating activities for characters to haul and collect items around the home region.

◆ [Content] Added new content to Memoria's Dominion Camp, expanding the game's lore and environment.

◆ [Content] Introduced 6 new items for Guardsmith, expanding the crafting options.

◆ [Content] 31 new consumables for Alchemists, offering a variety of gameplay enhancements.

◆ [Content] Implemented several new side objectives in Memoria's home region, enriching the gameplay experience.

◆ [Content] Added lootable fish schools to Memoria's regions, introducing a new resource-gathering dynamic.

◆ [Content] Launched the Adventurer's Rod, a new adventuring gear for fishing activities.

◆ [Content] 10 new fish recipes for Cooks, diversifying culinary options in the game.

◆ [Content] Overall loot overhaul across all maps, enhancing the diversity and reward of exploration.

◆ [Content] Introduced Spellrunes consumables for adventurers, unlocking various magic school spells as skills.

◆ [Content] Several updates and additions to the Guardtower, improving its functionality and strategic value.

◆ [Content] New path reward for Adventurers: Guard Dog, adding a dynamic defense element to the home region.

◆ [Content] New doodad reward: Patrol Spot, allowing characters at guard towers to patrol and secure the settlement.

◆ [Content] Added missing descriptions to items and traits, enhancing clarity and understanding of game elements.

◆ [Content] Added Saprolings that spawn toxic creep upon death, introducing new environmental hazards.

◆ [Content] Updated the Polearm tag for Oil of Sharpness' effect, aligning it with gameplay mechanics.

◆ [Content] Added 10 new rewards for Alchemists, expanding their crafting repertoire.

◆ [Content] Horse Mount redefined as a blessing, automating mounting and dismounting under specific conditions.

◆ [Content] Added tags to Spider Husband's Cave and Carnip's Shop, reflecting their activities more accurately.

◆ [Content] Implemented regional terrain changes in Memoria.

◆ [Content] Added party enemies and grazing spots to several of Memoria's factions, enriching faction dynamics.

◆ [Content] Some enemies in Memoria now call party members for assistance in combat, increasing the challenge.

◆ [Balance] Path reward max stack count set to 1 for costless paths, streamlining reward mechanics.

◆ [Balance] Restricted construction assignment to only child and adult characters, barring infants for realism.

◆ [Balance] Characters now cast their first action for free at combat start, reducing initial action time.

◆ [Balance] Adjusted in-game time cycle for a 60 Moon cycle per Sun, modifying the temporal gameplay dynamic.

◆ [Balance] Moderately decreased breeding costs, making character expansion more accessible.

◆ [Balance] Hunters now collect animal product items in the home region post-skinning, enhancing resource gathering.

◆ [Balance] Decreased base action time in combat for a less chaotic environment, aiming for strategic gameplay.

◆ [Balance] Adjusted the Dark Dream consumable's Stamina replenishment and rarity.

◆ [Balance] Removed base stat modifiers from traits, focusing on experience-based stat improvements.

◆ [Balance] Balanced Transmutation Pathbox pricing, ensuring fairness in resource exchange.

◆ [Balance] Increased Dust limit for Transmuters, expanding their crafting capabilities.

◆ [Balance] Fisher bait rewards now scale based on current stock, aligning with resource availability.

◆ [Balance] Set a maximum level and XP cap for Jewelcrafters, standardizing profession progression.

◆ [Balance] Reduced maximum Endurance for Fradrim, balancing the reward from the Dominion Camp claim.

◆ [Balance] Integrated Combat Role constructions into Adventurer path boxes, adding new Training Dummy construction.

◆ [UI/UX] Now displaying all side objectives within a region when a character enters for the first time, enhancing exploration and discovery.

◆ [UI/UX] Complete overhaul of the map view for better tracking of side objectives, offering a more engaging sense of progression and adventure.

◆ [UI/UX] Simplification of tooltips for character stats, reflecting recent changes.

◆ [UI/UX] Characters can now be assigned to occupied constructions, increasing flexibility in settlement management.

◆ [UI/UX] Bond/breed notifications are now shown when a pregnant character gives birth and becomes available for another child.

◆ [UI/UX] Fixed party view candidate skill selection flow for improved gameplay.

◆ [UI/UX] Map Maker enhancements in preparation for its release, including multi-line text support and improved input field functionality.

◆ [UI/UX] Tooltips added for claim requirements and rewards in Map Maker, enhancing clarity for map creators.

◆ [UI/UX] Stockpile panel updated to add tracked items post-save file loading, ensuring consistency in item tracking.

◆ [UI/UX] Enhanced the new history panel to allow character selection by clicking their names, improving user interaction.

◆ [UI/UX] Improved party leader mechanics for solo movement in drafted parties during loot or haul actions.

◆ [UI/UX] Enabled party characters to pass through each other and enhanced obstacle avoidance for smoother party movement.

◆ [UI/UX] Party leader engagement with an enemy now results in the entire party engaging, coordinating combat actions.

◆ [UI/UX] Ranged skill mechanics updated so characters approach enemies only within skill range, optimizing combat strategy.

◆ [UI/UX] Added 'In Combat' message as a tooltip for current assignments during combat for clearer status indication.

◆ [UI/UX] Character path indicators are hidden by default but can be enabled in the Game Settings menu for player preference.

◆ [UI/UX] Party characters can move solo to clicked positions when the LEFT-CTRL is pressed, offering more control in movement.

◆ [Fix] Resolved an issue with non-party combat characters incorrectly selecting skills via shortcuts.

◆ [Fix] Addressed combat engagement issues related to enemy interactions and frenzied critter behavior.

◆ [Fix] Corrected character history inaccuracies, particularly when characters are unassigned from constructions.

◆ [Fix] Fixed CharacterLootsMapObject history item issues, ensuring accurate map object identification.

◆ [Fix] Resolved invader position update issues on the map for accurate enemy tracking.

◆ [Fix] Fixed issues related to inspire cost updates and character trait selection processes.

◆ [Fix] Fixed PossessItem claim requirement issues and construction detail view inconsistencies for non-player factions.

◆ [Fix] Addressed an issue with Yardrem's Pond not being utilized for bathing.

◆ [Fix] Corrected the duration of the Final Stand buff.

◆ [Internal] Removed experimental maps and modifications in anticipation of the major update, streamlining game content.

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/700820/view/3664275387883515657

Your unwavering support and insightful feedback are the cornerstones of TFM's ongoing evolution. We're immensely grateful for your dedication. ːSmallRedHeartː

Wishing you a splendid weekend, and we look forward to unveiling our next exciting update. Stay tuned! ːgearthumbsupː