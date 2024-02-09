The Roguelike Update

Barbaria 1.5 - Age of the Unknown
- New Feature: Caverns of the Unknown - Battle through procedurally generated caverns in this new roguelike area to earn currency and compete on the leaderboard. Buffs and bonuses found between fragments grant additional health, extra arrow damage, allies, divine weapons and more to make every run unique. Unlock 4 new cosmetic statues for your realm along the way as you venture deeper into the Unknown.
- New Fragment: UTurn
- New Caps: Tunnel Tower, Stairway, Cavern of Mystery
- New Structures: 6 different Party Crashers - Party Crashers provide backup support on your fragment. They wait to spawn in until there are 3 or fewer allies remaining and the fragment has been activated for at least 30s (think reinforcements for your defenses). Crashers come in pairs, and will be outfitted with a random melee or ranged kit depending on the type you place.
Improvements and Fixes:
- Fix Unbreakable Fences and Walls
- Poise System: Show poise bar beneath enemy health bar to make it easier to see when your hits will stagger an enemy.
- Fix moving walls starting in down position
- Fix Melee boost structure not saving on realm
- Fix Gladiatrix fighting with no weapon when trying to recall
- Make NPCs prefer to throw throwing axes.
- Fix minions getting placed in boons area
- Fix NPCs not crushing crystals for some structures
- Fix NPCs on connectors not running onto the active tile
- Balance: Decrease throwing axe damage multiplier
- Balance: Increase life steal amount when using Divine Sword
