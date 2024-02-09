Test Branch Update! (Beta 17.0.0)

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Changelog

Here's the changelog for the latest test build available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).

New content/features

Added a new survival mode (unlocked by completing the campaign)

Integrated new voice lines for the SWAT and FBI factions recorded by Brian Watts

Improvements

Game modes are now unlocked separately by each squad (except for the campaign which is still unlocked once by completing the tutorial)

Added new game mode helps

Memory usage optimization

Updated community translations

Reminder: switching to the test branch

In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".

Select the "BETAS" tab.

Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".

The game then should automatically update to the test version.

To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.