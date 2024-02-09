1.29 Update (New Zombies | Improved Home Setting | Hotkeys++)

We have a quick and exciting update to talk about. 1.29 features new zombie models, setting home improvements, hotkeys and quite a few fixes. A quick thanks for all the help and direct contact via Discord over the last couple of weeks. You have all been a massive help as Jay tackles some of our long standing issues and begins to put a polish on STN :)

New Zombies Introduction

1.29 features a couple of new zombie models. We now have a really nice variety of dead things walking around. This is just the beginning of the new model introduction and 1.30 will feature some really unique zombies and new zombie mechanics including tank zombies and area based zeds. For 1.29 we’ve introduced a new female zombie and a couple of new male models.



New Zed Lineup

Zombies/AI

NEW improved zombie types.

Zombies no longer attack vehicles that have no players nearby.

Zombies are now cleaned up in a slightly larger range when the player spawns in.

AI that is hit with a vehicle is now always harvestable.

Hotkeys in Inventory

A nice quality of life improvement in 1.29 are inventory hotkeys. Players can how hover over items and use (by default) q, w and e as hotkeys. With these hotkeys players can hover over an item, hit a the respective key and jump directly into placement mode along with being able to either consume/use and drop the item. This is another improvement to the UI system and the inventory itself, making gameplay a bit smoother. Keep an eye out for more UI changes in coming builds ;)



Hotkey Place (W)



Hotkey Drop (Q)



Hotkey Consume (E)

Added hotkey functionality to the inventory for Dropping, moving, placing and using.

Homes Anywhere!

A much requested feature has been added, setting homes anywhere. This will allow players to set homes out in the wild, without the structure requirement. This also allows players to set homes inside stripped out RV’s making a nomadic lifestyle far more achievable.



Setting home in RV



Setting home in the wild

We’ve also attended to some issues like not being able to move or jump around crafted furniture and that annoying issue where the mouse cursor wouldn’t unlock after you died.

Homes can now be set in/on vehicles.

Homes can now be set outside of structures.

Fix for cursor not always unlocking correctly when player dies

Fix for not being able to jump near crafted furniture

PvP Improvements

We have nerfed some of the overall damage dealt by bullet penetration and more importantly the damage done by explosions. This has been a thorn in the side of many players and we thought we would get it sorted here. We plan on fleshing out some more PvP issues in coming builds.



Explosion Damage

Reduced bullet penetration overall.

Reduced explosion effects on fortification and free placed items overall.

Damage fall off from explosions now correctly affects pickups.

Added checks to reduce damage when there are building walls between explosion and items being damaged.

1.30 Tease

As mentioned above we plan on introducing some new zombie mechanics. Including tanks and location based zombies. This will include police zombies in the prison and police stations on the island. This will allow for some really unique gameplay experiences along with the ability for players to create unique scenarios.

Community Spotlight

We’ve had some great content come in from all kinds of folks, some on our discord, some on YouTube and our workshop. With every update we’ll try to feature some community content for everyone to check out.

Screenshot of the Week

This week's screenshots come from a few of Discord regulars: @Rouge Turtle's bad ass Cricket, @Randy's RV gate and @Snail Tax Informer's fantastic nomad base :)



Rogue Turtle's Cricket 1



Rogue Turtle's Cricket 2



Randy using the RV as a gate



Snail Tax Informer's nomad base 1



Snail Tax Informer's nomad base 2

Land Ahoy!

You will all likely notice a new massive chunk of land off the north east corner of the map. This will be the future home of our new POI. Not too many details to share at the moment other than the fact it’s gonna be a friggin' military base with super awesome rewards and a massive tunnel system!!! I shouldn’t have said that but how many of you have actually read this far into the blog? ;)



What’s this?

Patch Notes - 1.29

Storage

Fixed container item duplication glitch.

Increased health of crafted furniture, storage and crafting benches

Vehicles

Alarms no longer sound when punching your owned vehicle.

UI

Health of crafted furniture now visible in the hover

World save's "Last play/edit" time now updates correctly.

Improved user report submitting

Environment

Added peninsula to north east section of map.

Assets

Added various military base assets.

Dedicated Servers

Windows dedicated servers installed via steamcmd now working again correctly.

Fixed servers warning/errors from the player.log

Admin

Given vehicles now contain all engine/wheel parts.

If you're enjoying the game and our recent updates, please consider leaving a review. Thanks for your support! :)

