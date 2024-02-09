Celebrate the Year of the Dragon and Much More in GTA Online

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This week marks a trio of holidays in GTA Online, with simultaneous celebrations of Lunar New Year, Carnival, and Valentine’s Day – each bringing its own gifts, rewards, and bonuses. And next week, look for the debut of the new Gallivanter Baller ST-D (SUV). This four-door powerhouse is eligible for Imani Tech upgrades and will be available for purchase from Legendary Motorsport on February 15.

LUNAR NEW YEAR GIFTS

Play GTA Online anytime this week to receive the new Regal Dragon Mask and Midnight Dragon Mask. In addition to these gifts, players that missed out on last week’s festive collectibles have another chance to get the Wooden Dragon Mask, Red Lunar New Year Dress, and Black Lunar New Year Tee.

Plus, all who log in between February 8 – 14 will receive a celebratory Red Envelope gift of GTA$188,888 delivered to their Maze Bank account within 72 hours.

CHANCE OF DIAMONDS IN THE DIAMOND CASINO HEIST

Lunar New Year is a perfect occasion to take chances at maximizing your good fortune. Casing the joint in The Diamond Casino Heist this week presents opportunities for finding diamonds in the vault.

