New Story Update is Live!

We are very excited to launch the New Story Update! To celebrate the occasion, Spirit of the Island will have a 65% discount for the base game and 20% discount for the Adventureland DLC until February 20th! The discount will launch in 1 hour!

New Story mode brings completely reworked quests, dialogues and main story line for both single player and co-op modes. And yes, the story is now the same in both modes. That’s about 25 hours of brand new gameplay completely for free! It’s a great way to experience the game anew. We had a lot of feedback from our dear community and we did our absolute best to rework everything from scratch. We don’t want to spoil too much here, but we hope that you and your friends are excited to visit our tropical paradise again in both single player and co-op! Oh, and don’t worry about the old story: it will be available as well! If you want to try it, select “Children of the Ocean” when you start the game. But we highly recommend playing the new one first, as it will be the most complete experience you could get!

We are also releasing steam trading cards! Everyone who already played the game will get their drops very quickly after some gameplay. We made emojis, backgrounds and other cool goodies for you to decorate your steam profile!

And for our achievement hunters: we’ve fixed all achievements! You should be able to get 100% without a problem now — sorry for the long wait!

And to add ever more spice to the news: sometime in April, the mobile version of Spirit of the Island will be released for iOS and Android — and it will support crossplay with PC and Consoles! You will be able to play SOTI anywhere you’d like, at home or on the go. And in early summer, we will release a new story and all updated stuff for consoles, finally merging the two versions together. Please wait for the news about both releases!

We’d like to say a huge thanks to our community for supporting us for such a long time. We are preparing a lot of exciting things and new games, so we hope you stick with us for the new releases!

Yours dearly,

1M Bits Horde and Meta Publishing.