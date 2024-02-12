The Career Mode and Character Creator Update

Share · View all patches · Build 13417020 · Last edited 12 February 2024 – 14:09:17 UTC by Wendy

Our long-awaited 7th and final update in early access is here and it’s a big one: bringing you Career Mode, Character Creator, Fighter Select Customisation and much more.

Below are the patch notes for the update, shipped on 12 February 2024 - 13417020.

Career Mode

Introducing Undisputed Career Mode, an engaging and authentic boxing experience where you’re the master of your own journey. Fight for money or fame, go for knockouts or dominate the scorecards, or simply rise through the ranks in any way you can.

Use our new character creator to create your own fighter or play through career mode with one of the 70+ licensed fighters available in game!

Humble beginnings: begin your career journey by jumping straight into an amateur tournament which will inform how you start your pro journey and rank on the world stage.

Assemble a team: choose your own Coach, Cutman, and Manager. Your decisions here will impact various aspects of your career from which Stats and Traits you can level up to your ability to negotiate the best deals for your fighter. Featuring lots of licensed legends of the boxing world from Brian ‘BoMac’ McIntyre to Jacob ‘Stitch’ Duran.

Own your path: once you’ve assembled your team it’s time to get to fighting. Your team will come to you with fight offers but whether you accept their offer is up to you. Forge your own path by carefully choosing your opponents and using the fight negotiation to get the best deal you can for your fighter.

Stay in shape: remember to balance your Fight Camp activities – with choices around growing your fame, maintaining weight, or being fight ready you’ll have to carefully balance your Fight Camp choices to get the best outcome for your fighter.

Rise through the ranks: carefully climb your way to the top of the world rankings and pick up national and continental belts on your way to winning a world title, unifying, and eventually becoming Undisputed! Featuring licensed belts from the WBC, WBO, and IBF, as well as our very own SCI belt.

Character Creator

Create your own fighter for offline play! Play with your created character in career mode, or play with them in local play through your fighter select screen.

Create your own fighter in any of the 10 weight divisions available in Undisputed.

In-depth customisation sliders ranging from the pointiness of the head down to the muscle definition of the calves.

A range of customisation options including hair, beards, shorts, gloves, tops, and boots.

Pick boxing related things like your boxer’s fight style, animations, etc.

Determine your fighter’s style. Character creator allows you to choose your fighter’s stance, block style, and animation set.

Fighter Select Customisation

Ability to pick between default or alternative outfit options for each fighter, with more attire options planned for full launch.

Ability to customise which taunts you want to use in your fights, with 11 new taunts added to the game, taking the total available to 15.

Ability to select each fighter’s ringwalk music.

Venues

Added 7 Hills, a bustling underground bar with all the rough edges and grunge that you might expect while starting off a boxing career.

Gameplay Changes

Introduced Flat Footed Movement. When a fighter’s max stamina drops below 40%:

Their standard movement animations are now replaced by the ‘Flat Footed’ movement animation set.

They are no longer able to enter ‘Loose Movement’ or utilise any of the other functionalities that come with being in Loose Movement.

Their Traits won't activate.

Reduced the minimum max stamina to 30%.

The get-up minigame difficulty in offline play is now tied to the AI difficulty set by the player.

Block Health

Max Block Health reduced by 30%.

Block health regeneration timer delay increased.

Health bars should now regenerate while on screen.

AI Changes

Differentiated the AI behaviour of the 4 core archetypes (Boxer Puncher, Slugger, Swarmer, Outside Fighter) to reflect real-life styles more accurately.

Added a range of AI strategies to the generated characters within career mode. The generated characters will vary across things like levels of aggression, preferred punch types, preferred combos, etc.

Adjusted punch selection to be more in line with what a real boxer would do, e.g. lead with jabs, save power punches for the end of combos, etc.

Improved the AI’s lateral movement. They can now dodge sideways and have improved ring positioning.

The AI now has increased aggression toward the end of the fight if an AI boxer is down on points. An AI boxer will chase a knockout if it's their only way of winning.

Reduced aggression toward the end of the fight if an AI boxer is up on points.

Improved punch output and smarter stamina usage relative to opponent stamina and point difference.

General Changes

Added branding for new partners Ready to Fight and BXSMART into the game.

Replaced two player titles with new ones.

Blood can now appear on women’s tops.

Introduced an experimental new camera: ‘Over the Shoulder’ gives players a new POV on the in-ring action. This is currently only available for offline play and will have further iterations in the future. Head to your settings to try it out!

