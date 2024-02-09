Multiplayer update!!!

Now is realeased the new big update for Square City Builder, solving several translation problems and adding the multiplayer local feature!
check the changelog:
Patch 1.2.7
- Fixed population and jobs translation (chinese language);
- Fixed population and jobs translation (german language);
- Fixed population and jobs translation (Portuguese-PT language);
- Fixed population and jobs translation (Spanhish-lat language);
- Fixed population and jobs translation (Spanish language);
- Fixed population and jobs translation (French language);
- Fixed population and jobs translation (Czech language);
- Fixed population and jobs translation (Polish language);
- Fixed population and jobs translation (Russian language);
- Improving text citylopedia (all languagens);
- Fixed some text problems in screen;
- Added local Multiplayer!!!
