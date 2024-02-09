 Skip to content

Square City Builder update for 9 February 2024

Multiplayer update!!!

Square City Builder update for 9 February 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Now is realeased the new big update for Square City Builder, solving several translation problems and adding the multiplayer local feature!

check the changelog:

Patch 1.2.7
  • Fixed population and jobs translation (chinese language);
  • Fixed population and jobs translation (german language);
  • Fixed population and jobs translation (Portuguese-PT language);
  • Fixed population and jobs translation (Spanhish-lat language);
  • Fixed population and jobs translation (Spanish language);
  • Fixed population and jobs translation (French language);
  • Fixed population and jobs translation (Czech language);
  • Fixed population and jobs translation (Polish language);
  • Fixed population and jobs translation (Russian language);
  • Improving text citylopedia (all languagens);
  • Fixed some text problems in screen;
  • Added local Multiplayer!!!

