Apart from fixing a few bugs and making a few improvements, we've recently focused mainly on translating the game into other languages. As a result, today we have Spanish for you!
With that, we would like to thank our Spanish-speaking community for their support! And a special thanks also goes out to a player named Javito, who helped us a lot in the translation process!
Plains of Pain update for 9 February 2024
New language: Spanish
