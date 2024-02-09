 Skip to content

Plains of Pain update for 9 February 2024

New language: Spanish

Share · View all patches · Build 13416979 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Apart from fixing a few bugs and making a few improvements, we've recently focused mainly on translating the game into other languages. As a result, today we have Spanish for you!
With that, we would like to thank our Spanish-speaking community for their support! And a special thanks also goes out to a player named Javito, who helped us a lot in the translation process!

