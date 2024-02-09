1.1.2 Update

Hello, wrestling folks!

We are dropping a new update to piledrive crash and memory log issues for WrestleQuest. We’re also working on bug fixes and features so you can expect more awesome wrestling experiences in the future!

Can’t get enough wrestling RPG action? Don’t worry, as we’re keeping the slams coming with balancing updates, bug fixes, and more, so let’s take WrestleQuest to the next level together! We’ll be posting like this in the future before updates, so expect to see all the slamtastic features here first!

We thank you all from the bottom of our hearts for taking this journey with us to wrestling stardom. If you have any questions or suggestions, hop on to our Discord and let us know. We’d be more than happy to see you there!

Happy powerbombs, everyone!