 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Master of Pieces © Jigsaw Puzzle update for 9 February 2024

More free puzzles! Check it now:)

Share · View all patches · Build 13416913 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We're pleased to share that our free puzzles collection has just received an update, introducing a variety of fresh images for your puzzle-solving pleasure.

Update your game now and enjoy the expanded puzzle library. Happy puzzling!

Changed files in this update

Jigsaw Puzzle King Content Depot 1538751
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link