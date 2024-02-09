⛩️ AURA: Revenge of the Fox Spirit + Patch v1.3 - PLAY ON STEAM ⛩️

Are you sure you want to view these images?

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.



https://store.steampowered.com/app/2723440/AURA_Hentai_Cards__Revenge_of_the_Fox_Spirit_DLC

🐲 Most enjoyable nihao, dear friends! 🐲

🚂 Our train has finally reached our destination. Welcome to KongGong! In fact, we'd like to invite you to check out our new DLC - AURA: Revenge of the Fox Spirit 🦊🐾

🎊 Style, content and story, don't you think there's some kind of connection? It will be Chinese New Year very soon 🧨🧨🧨 We wish you a very happy and beautiful holiday, and our gift is our new DLC 🎊





⛩️ There's an exciting new story waiting for you, where there will be no clear answers like "good" or "bad". Beautiful girls, each of whom thinks they are doing the right thing... A stylish city where it's dangerous to be at night and it seems as if magic has no place here anymore 😻 Help cat detective Miyu, unravel this tangle of crimes and save Pentarull from new threats ㊙️

Let's take another look at what's coming in the new DLC:

🐉 New region with steam-punk design

🐉 New monster girls with their own tragic stories

🐉 Exclusive H-scenes, erotic cards and puzzles!

🐉 New side quests

🐉 New battle cards and equipment

🐉 New soundtrack with oriental and steampunk vibes

🐉 New achievements on Steam

🐉 Unique desktop wallpapers

💬 Turkish and Romanian localizations added

🔥 A special note - THIS DLC IS MORE THAN JELLY CHRISTMAS! So grab your suitcases, and dive right off the platform into the new story 🚂





❗️ The location for the DLC will be unlocked after going through the Nekioniya region

🃏 Patch v1.3:

We also kept in mind the comments that somewhere is too easy and somewhere in the game is too hard. That's why we invite those who have already passed to the game again to look at the new balance:

90% battle cards have been changed in their values, and some have been completely reworked; Some characters from the main game are also fixed for better balance; Digital Artbook, Wallpapers Pack and Soundtrack have also been updated and includes content from the DLC Revenge of the Fox Spirit.

So welcome back to the game if you wanted to go on the "El Diablo" difficulty but someone stopped you from doing so 👹

💓 Celebrate Chinese New Year with us (10% off this DLC and 20% off the main game and the other DLCs):

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2723440/AURA_Hentai_Cards__Revenge_of_the_Fox_Spirit_DLC

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/35513/AURA_Hentai_Cards__DIVINE_EDITION