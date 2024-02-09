 Skip to content

Luckcatchers2 update for 9 February 2024

Small update, 09.02

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Captains!

A small update has been uploaded, containing multitude of tweaks aimed to improve the game's client stability.

~LUCKCATCHERS2 Team

