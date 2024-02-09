 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer's Legacy update for 9 February 2024

Patch 1.6.10 Restores the proper town names

Share · View all patches · Build 13416874 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch is fairly humble as we get settled back into the groove after a week-long break to development: only one generation template got improved. However, we also managed to fix some serious and annoying bugs. Such as the town names that suddenly were generated incorrectly.

Gameplay Changes

  • Increasing the interconnectedness and the ‘monster cave’ template.
  • Poison gas can actually poison you if you are not careful…
  • Improves the images used for threat indicators.
  • The defenses in the Prime Elemental Forge have become more active.

Bug Fixes

  • Increases the reliability of the auto heal when you are hit multiple times in succession.
  • Protofluid is automatically used if you lose all your health in the spirit world.
  • Fixes an issue with small items hidden in empty bowls.
  • Addresses malformed connection in the root cavern / underground shrine template and likely fixes the same issue in other level templates as well.
  • Addresses a critical generation error in 15-20% of the Raaf Temples.
  • Adds a missing case to spawn side rooms, which omission could lead to blocked paths.
  • Names of settlements are generated properly again.

Changed files in this update

Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer's Legacy Content Depot 1095041
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link