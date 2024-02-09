Patch 1.6.10 Restores the proper town names

This patch is fairly humble as we get settled back into the groove after a week-long break to development: only one generation template got improved. However, we also managed to fix some serious and annoying bugs. Such as the town names that suddenly were generated incorrectly.

Gameplay Changes

Increasing the interconnectedness and the ‘monster cave’ template.

Poison gas can actually poison you if you are not careful…

Improves the images used for threat indicators.

The defenses in the Prime Elemental Forge have become more active.

Bug Fixes