Patch 1.6.10 Restores the proper town names

This patch is fairly humble as we get settled back into the groove after a week-long break to development: only one generation template got improved. However, we also managed to fix some serious and annoying bugs. Such as the town names that suddenly were generated incorrectly.
Gameplay Changes
- Increasing the interconnectedness and the ‘monster cave’ template.
- Poison gas can actually poison you if you are not careful…
- Improves the images used for threat indicators.
- The defenses in the Prime Elemental Forge have become more active.
Bug Fixes
- Increases the reliability of the auto heal when you are hit multiple times in succession.
- Protofluid is automatically used if you lose all your health in the spirit world.
- Fixes an issue with small items hidden in empty bowls.
- Addresses malformed connection in the root cavern / underground shrine template and likely fixes the same issue in other level templates as well.
- Addresses a critical generation error in 15-20% of the Raaf Temples.
- Adds a missing case to spawn side rooms, which omission could lead to blocked paths.
- Names of settlements are generated properly again.
Changed files in this update