-Fixed gizmo offset on camera bounds in the level editor
-Increased speednerd achievement time to 10 minutes (previously 8 minutes)
-Fixed win triggers activating automatically after a set time when stood on
-Fixed a bug where biplane camo wrappers would count as 2 in the savedata
-Fixed an issue where some damage planes wouldnt do anything after taking generic knockback damage
-Fixed an oversight where no damage completions could be easily cheated
-Made the mirrors in Laser Cosmos turn slower so framerate related detection issues are less likely to happen
-Fixed levers sometimes rotating to weird angles after hitting them (kinda)
Mousey update for 9 February 2024
2.8.1 Hotfix
-Fixed gizmo offset on camera bounds in the level editor
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update