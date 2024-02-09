2.8.1 Hotfix

-Fixed gizmo offset on camera bounds in the level editor

-Increased speednerd achievement time to 10 minutes (previously 8 minutes)

-Fixed win triggers activating automatically after a set time when stood on

-Fixed a bug where biplane camo wrappers would count as 2 in the savedata

-Fixed an issue where some damage planes wouldnt do anything after taking generic knockback damage

-Fixed an oversight where no damage completions could be easily cheated

-Made the mirrors in Laser Cosmos turn slower so framerate related detection issues are less likely to happen

-Fixed levers sometimes rotating to weird angles after hitting them (kinda)