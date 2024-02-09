 Skip to content

Mousey update for 9 February 2024

2.8.1 Hotfix

Build 13416861

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed gizmo offset on camera bounds in the level editor
-Increased speednerd achievement time to 10 minutes (previously 8 minutes)
-Fixed win triggers activating automatically after a set time when stood on
-Fixed a bug where biplane camo wrappers would count as 2 in the savedata
-Fixed an issue where some damage planes wouldnt do anything after taking generic knockback damage
-Fixed an oversight where no damage completions could be easily cheated
-Made the mirrors in Laser Cosmos turn slower so framerate related detection issues are less likely to happen
-Fixed levers sometimes rotating to weird angles after hitting them (kinda)

