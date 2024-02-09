 Skip to content

The Isle of Elanor update for 9 February 2024

Update Notes for Build 0.0.6.7

Last edited by Wendy

  • Fixed encumbrance when moving items to a chest.
  • Added randomly generated Lair maps. There's about 6 different random variations. I will be implementing additional variations.
  • Fixed birds not always finding a new tree when you cut down the tree they live in.
  • Fixed birds not spawning outside of the player's home map.
  • Added pools of slime to the Lair maps. These function the same way as low areas of water.

