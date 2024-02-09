- There has been a long existing bug that caused players not to be able to unlock the rank 90+ characters. We have fixed this issue and they should now properly unlock.
- Players will see all ranks that they have achieved unlock again upon logging into the game for the first time after this patch. Please skip these animations if you wish, you will still receive the unlocks.
Zombie Builder Defense 2 update for 9 February 2024
Rank Progress Unlock Fix!
