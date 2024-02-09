 Skip to content

Zombie Builder Defense 2 update for 9 February 2024

Rank Progress Unlock Fix!

Share · View all patches · Build 13416631 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • There has been a long existing bug that caused players not to be able to unlock the rank 90+ characters. We have fixed this issue and they should now properly unlock.
  • Players will see all ranks that they have achieved unlock again upon logging into the game for the first time after this patch. Please skip these animations if you wish, you will still receive the unlocks.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1638951 Depot 1638951
