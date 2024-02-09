Fixed error that could cause Vaginal and Get fucked by... sex scenes to not play out properly
Math Building now properly exits to Upper Campus instead of Lower Campus
Restored the XP gained from the Hartmann quest resolution
Assuming the identity of a female husk no longer causes players to lose, now changing Dick Size to Libido
*Restored the Get fucked by... scene for Madison
Artifact update for 9 February 2024
Artifact – 0.79.30 Release and Changelog
