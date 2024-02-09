Gatling Guns, New Event & More

Hi everyone,

it's time for a new update (v0.3.065) and this one includes the new gatling guns, updates in the sound system, a new event, fixes and some adjustments in a few systems.

Gatling Guns

With this update a new gun gets introduced into the game - the gatling gun. This is the second gun, beside the rocket launcher, which falls under the category of heavy weapons, which means that these guns require a special ammo item to can be fired.

The difference from other weapons is that it can fire 35 bullets in a row (and not only 3 like by default). Even if these shots are more inaccurate, the weapon is very effective at close range or against several enemies standing close together at a distance. Plus - it's really fun to fire them.

New Ammo Item

There is also a new item available - gatling ammo - which can be crafted on the modern or hightech workbench. At the moment, the required resources for 75 bullets are 1 fuel and 5 steel. In addition, you can also trade ammo with the weapon traders of both trader factions.

New Technology

In connection to the new gun, I have also added the related technology to the technology tree. It gets unlocked after you have researched "Weapons II" which unlocks the machine guns.

New Event: Gatling Gang

Of course, I couldn't resist to add a new event which is taking the new guns in count. Therefore I have created a new enemy attack event that spawns a gang of colonists which have heavy equipment. They have the following properties:

They can be equipped with gatling guns and 275 ammo (chance ~80%)

They can be equipped with modern sword and modern shield (chance ~20%)

They always wear protective vests against ranged attacks

They always wear face masks (but they are only decorative)

Note:

This event can only spawn in computer and nuclear age. So no worries, if you still have only bows and sticks, this crew will not visit your colony.

If you have already played the game, you have maybe noticed that is can rarely happen (for example, when firing machine guns in fast mode) that same sound effects can overlap which makes them pretty loud.

Therefore I have made some updates in the audio system which should handle such situations now and make the sound flow better. I have to say here, mostly when there are getting 4 or 5 gatling guns fired at same time, there I really noticed that problem.

What's Next

Since I'm currently working on finishing the combat system with all of its components, I will very probably implement the flamethrower and its fire system next.

In the meantime, I hope you will have a lot of fun with the the functionalities of this update!

All Patch Notes:

Last but not least, here I have a list with all patch notes which also contains some adjustments:

added new weapon type (gatling gun)

added new item (gatling ammo)

added new technology (gatling guns)

added new customization item to the game (mask)

updated audio manager to prevent that 2 same sounds get played at same time

decreased negative runspeed impact of all weapons and equipment

increased all quest rewards

fixed that single fence was not detected by battlement raycast system

increased max units per slot of meat, human meat and insect meat to 50

increased defence values of protective vests slightly

decreased sniper and machine gun damage very slightly

fixed that hats had not always the exact fitting scale in relation to colonist head

decreased intensive color of fuel canister

fixed that equipping body armor dropped rpg rockets

increased price of rpg by 30%

decreased max groups of pheasants by 1, increased chicken by 1

decreased attack values of foxes (for new players)

decreased attack chances of foxes

fixed that also pets could have been chosen as drunken wanderer quest target

fixed error shown in client when colonist to medicate can walk again

fixed that loading save file with active medicate on ground job failed

I hope you all have an awesome day,

Cheers!