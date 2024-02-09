 Skip to content

MagicShop2 update for 9 February 2024

2024/02/09 Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added Boss 10, the final boss of the forest biome.
-Added a Preset panel in the top-left corner of the screen. Players can now switch presets from the home screen or while exploring.
-Added Quick Access panel to the wardrobe UI.
-Added 18 new Dreams.
-Added 2 new Body Modifications: thickness and pubic hair.
-Added Heal Numbers display on screen.
-Added new main screen locations.
-Introduced a new Skill obtainable by defeating boss 9.
-Introduced a new Perk obtainable by defeating boss 10.
-Disabled clothing randomization for dreams during the dungeon phase.
-Enabled texture streaming to reduce VRAM workload during startup.
-Implemented actions to address low-level fatal errors (again).
-Fixed Goblin's skill "Another Round."
-Skills "Change Form" and "Switch Form" will no longer revert to the default preset.
-Reduced damage from the 9th boss.

