2024/02/09 Update

-Added Boss 10, the final boss of the forest biome.

-Added a Preset panel in the top-left corner of the screen. Players can now switch presets from the home screen or while exploring.

-Added Quick Access panel to the wardrobe UI.

-Added 18 new Dreams.

-Added 2 new Body Modifications: thickness and pubic hair.

-Added Heal Numbers display on screen.

-Added new main screen locations.

-Introduced a new Skill obtainable by defeating boss 9.

-Introduced a new Perk obtainable by defeating boss 10.

-Disabled clothing randomization for dreams during the dungeon phase.

-Enabled texture streaming to reduce VRAM workload during startup.

-Implemented actions to address low-level fatal errors (again).

-Fixed Goblin's skill "Another Round."

-Skills "Change Form" and "Switch Form" will no longer revert to the default preset.

-Reduced damage from the 9th boss.