SpecFreq Playtest update for 9 February 2024

Version a.13a Chiller’s Bugfixes (2/9/2024)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

(Zone) Added text in tutorial telling players to go down after turret
(Zone) Changed color of currently active weapon
(Zone) Fixed bug where own weapons were drawing blood when hitting wall/door
(Zone) Fixed bug where vehicles weren’t steering correctly with keyboard controls. Also made it so the turret is always pointing forward when using keyboard controls.
(Zone) Potentially fixed bug where vehicles can shoot in no fire zones. Need to keep an eye on this to see if there are corner cases.
(Zone) Potentially fixed bug where launch button wasn’t working
(Zone) Pressing Enter on login screen input boxers will log you in
(Zone) Inventory now clears when you log out
(Zone/Server) Cleaned up how the game disconnects when the player quits

