🥐 Patch 3.1 is freshly out of the oven! 🥖

You can now switch between buddies in the overworld with Q or the right bumper on a controller.

The unlocked maps will now display found salamanders and treasures for each level, as well as the level names.

The intensity of screen shake effects can now be adjusted down to 0% or up to 200% (if you actually want motion sickness, you do you).

You can now whack with Right Shift and use the buddy abilities with Right Ctrl on PC. This is now the recommended way to play without a controller.

In the save file selection menu, there is now a button that will go through your save files and fix potential softlocks or corrupted variables. Fixes include: Unequipping weapons and boons and making sure there are no duplicates.

Making sure consumables items do not exceed the bag cap.

Giving the buddies their correct stats and removing non-existent buddies.

Making sure Loaf isn't saved as being Jester.

Making sure all the glossary information was added.

Disabled the mouse in the pause menu and reworked the controls tooltips on PC.

You can now skip the combat tutorial against the Funguy by skipping the prior cutscene.

You can now loop through pause menu pages (go from options to weapons directly and vice versa).

Moved professor Beryl to a more accessible part of the Outskirts. Professor Beryl and Rita appear in the Outskirts as soon as you can go back into the forest.

Changed the dialogue lines in the first cutscene with Klein in the Solemn Sepulture.

In the card glossary menu, players will now see the stacked cards they have collected.

Hint boards and objects have been placed in Royal Town, Righteous River and Misty Woods, with new lines in all available languages.

Added sound cues and cameras to the Treasure Rooms objectives.

Tweaked the spawn physics of clovers in dirt mound actors.

Added text to the description that appears when picking up boons.

Updated some button textures for keyboard users.