Christmas Mansion update for 9 February 2024

Lunar New Year update

Share · View all patches · Build 13416352 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This major update includes:
New episode: Lunar Festival!
New location to rebuild!
Dozens of new levels with more to come soon!
Improvements and fixes.

