Welcome To... Chichester 2 - Part III : NightFall Playtest update for 9 February 2024

Update

Share · View all patches · Build 13416342 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It's been 4 years since NightFall was first put into the PlayTest branch, and only now have I had the chance to update the game - although it's still nowhere near ready.

The plan is to start getting the CGs designed in the second half of 2024 for release either at the end of the year or early 2025.

The story has been updated to account for Love's Labour's Lost and Relentless Protagonist, although there is slightly more to be added story-wise.

Graphically, I've started to replace the silhouettes with proper characters, although there is a long way to go there too.

This update should work fine, although there are misplaced side images.

