Happy New Year! Updated New Year's Greetings and Limited Edition Animation more

Lolis wishes all the master have a happy new year! Dumplings dumplings dumplings dumplings!

Now released ChatGPT for Creative Workshop authors(The artist is dragging his feet. It's not finished yet.)

ChatGPT chat service provided by developers for rewarding and supporting Creative Workshop authors.

The ChatGPT service is paid for by the game developer.

The purpose of this plugin is to encourage everyone to make good mods, good mods naturally not short of likes and subscriptions, please do not brush data!

The game will not sell WorkShop Token in any name, including but not limited to sponsorship, beware of fraud!



How to Use

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3157090829

1. Enable the MOD in the settings panel and restart

2. Enable custom chat interface ChatGPT for Workshop ModMaker

3. Enter the ChatGPTPlus settings panel

4. Redeeming Creative WorkShop Token

Fill in the information of the mod id you posted in SteamWorkshop, you can get the SteamWorkshopid from the Creative Workshop page



If the VPet contains its own mod, click Automatically read workshop ID from mod to get the workshop ID automatically.



If redeeming with game hours, click Game Hours for WorkShop Token



Creative WorkShop Token Rewards

Creative Workshop mods with 5 likes and above are involved in the calculation (1 stomp offsets 2 likes)

Must be a publicly visible mod

1 Subscription = 300 Creative WorkShop Token

1 Favorites = 2500 Creative WorkShop Tokens

1 Likes = 2500 Creative WorkShop Token

Other Rewards

1 hour of gameplay (Steam) = 240 WorkShop Token

Fixed 100 words per day

In the future, a permanent daily WorkShop Token may be given based on WorkShop Token rankings, which will be adjusted at a later date.

Other:

Previously, the word count was [b]100 words per day[/b].

What was that ChatGPTPlus that came with VPet before?

That's the one I wrote for my friends and family and some mod authors to use for themselves, but I forgot to set up the shield, and accidentally uploaded it, and then a lot of money to get it, the next update to delete it!

This service is purely for the love of power, may be in the future may be modified or invalid, please understand!

Stealing other people's mods and uploading them, or other cases, once found, you will be banned

