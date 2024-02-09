 Skip to content

Bambie update for 9 February 2024

Many improvements to all aspects of the game

Share · View all patches · Build 13416208 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

Are you sure you want to view these images?

Hi there plastic lovers.
Your toys have been upgraded.

Here's a list of improvements:

  • Much better BJ positions and handling of the love toy
  • The intensity meter logic is working much better now, don't get boring with one position only
  • Hair for some of the characters have been improved
  • Some strange facial expression have been removed and new ones added instead
  • Camera system issues have been addressed
  • Moneyshot positions

Altogether, we believe it's a much better game now but as always... we are committed to keep pushing updates and constantly improving the game.
Please let know if you are running into issues, we love to hear your feedback.

