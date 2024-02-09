 Skip to content

Angola '86 update for 9 February 2024

V 0.94c New Map Movement and Switching processes

Patchnotes
  • Middle Mouse Button down scrolls both the Strategy and the Tactical Maps
  • Edge scrolling is disabled on the Strategy Map
  • Edge scrolling can be toggled ON/OFF the Tactical Map with the ‘Alt’ hotkey
  • Selecting the Map button or the ‘M’ hotkey will switch between the Strategy and the Tactical Maps
  • Zooming IN and OUT with the Mousewheel will also switch between the Strategy and Tactical Maps (WIP)
  • There is a ‘speed bump’ when using the Mousewheel, this ensures the switch is actually intended
  • To switch with the Mousewheel, a double Mousewheel scroll will be needed to effect the switch of maps

