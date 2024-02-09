 Skip to content

Droneboi: Conquest update for 9 February 2024

0.8.3

Share · View all patches · Build 13416112 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Glass Block and Wedge: Reflects lasers and are immune to them but more fragile against any other type of damage
  • Market shows the amount of blocks you already have
  • Improved vehicle movement sync reliability
  • Fixed editor camera sometimes moving along when trying to drag a block
  • Fixed Drills not being able to use electricity through hinges
  • Fixed Function Block sometimes still causing lagspikes
  • Fixed other player vehicles not loading in if they used separators before you joined

