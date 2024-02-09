- Glass Block and Wedge: Reflects lasers and are immune to them but more fragile against any other type of damage
- Market shows the amount of blocks you already have
- Improved vehicle movement sync reliability
- Fixed editor camera sometimes moving along when trying to drag a block
- Fixed Drills not being able to use electricity through hinges
- Fixed Function Block sometimes still causing lagspikes
- Fixed other player vehicles not loading in if they used separators before you joined
Droneboi: Conquest update for 9 February 2024
0.8.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
