- Fixed a bug which prevented usage of additional slots from Increased Capacity upgrade without restarting the game
- Increased Heretic's Fork ability damage significantly
- Added an achievement for getting a combo passive ability corresponding to the Piercing tag
Slime 3K: Rise Against Despot update for 9 February 2024
v0.8.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
