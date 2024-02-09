 Skip to content

Slime 3K: Rise Against Despot update for 9 February 2024

v0.8.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug which prevented usage of additional slots from Increased Capacity upgrade without restarting the game
  • Increased Heretic's Fork ability damage significantly
  • Added an achievement for getting a combo passive ability corresponding to the Piercing tag

Changed files in this update

