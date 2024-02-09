 Skip to content

On The Road - Truck Simulator update for 9 February 2024

The "On The Road Big Update" will be released on February 15!

Today we can announce the release date for the On The Road Big Update.


The "On The Road Big Update" will be released on February 15 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S
In addition to the long-awaited tankers, you can expect suitable refueling facilities for your tank trailers, weekly salaries and fuel costs caused by AI employees, storable parking spaces for trailers including an overview in the company headquarters menu and many other features and improvements.

You can read all the information here: https://on-the-road.aerosoft.com/

