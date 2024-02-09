 Skip to content

Leif's Adventure: Netherworld Hero Playtest update for 9 February 2024

Closed Beta Update 1.4. - 15

  • Changed Weapon PickUp UI

  • Implemented Advance Settings
    • Resolution
    • Rumble
    • Screenshake
    • Vsync
  • Fixed tutorial conversation areas
  • Integrated Steam API
  • Completed the transition to the new Unity version.

