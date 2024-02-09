Closed Beta Update 1.4. - 15

- Changed Weapon PickUp UI
- Implemented Advance Settings
-
- Resolution
-
- Rumble
-
- Screenshake
-
- Vsync
- Fixed tutorial conversation areas
- Integrated Steam API
- Completed the transition to the new Unity version.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update