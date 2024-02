Share · View all patches · Build 13415882 · Last edited 9 February 2024 – 16:09:13 UTC by Wendy

We released another patch with extra materials, improvements, bug fixes, and the German translation.

Improvements:

Aetosaur NPCs now spawn in Triassic areas;

New sprites for the Ankylosaurian;

New sprites for the Uberabatitan;

New sprites for the Iguanodontian;

*New sprites for the Anhanguera;

Bug fix:

*Fixed bug with 'auto dash' and 'disable dash' control when wearing certain uniforms.