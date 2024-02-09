 Skip to content

Dominions 6 update for 9 February 2024

Dominions 6.05

Share · View all patches · Build 13415756 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update gives better casualty reports from global enchantments, now reporting the number of commanders killed as well as the names of up to three of the most important ones. A crash bug that could affect Windows users trying to resize the game's window has also been squashed. In addition to many more bug fixes this version also introduces a pair of new commanders for early age T'ien Ch'i and a few new commands for modders.

General

  • New sword master commanders for EA T'ien Ch'i
  • Windows version could sometimes crash on window resize or alt-tab
  • Global enchantments now gives improved information on which commanders died from them
  • Fixes for local network games + mods. More fixes needed.
  • Linux now also has a popup error message box if the game should crash
  • Enable Rivers button activated map selection, fixed
  • Fix for confused units striking at location too far away
  • Exiting quick started lobby game now returns to network menu
  • Getting awe from leadership items more difficult, limit 100 -> 200
  • Clockworks never fatigue over 150 automatically
  • Can no longer see used resources from other players' forts
  • Cold resistance buff gave +5 extra resistance
  • Magic site population bonus printed in population growth breakdown
  • Disabled become AI didn't work in network lobby
  • Ranged weapon with fatigue cost no longer adds unit's encumbrance
  • Spell AI could cast nightsight buffs on units with perfect darkvision, fixed
  • Fix for supplies shown incorrectly on 't' screen
  • Improved main map responsiveness for huge games
  • Power of Death bonuses shown in stats
  • Power of Death didn't give MR, fixed
  • Never healing wound and similar HP reductions no longer reduce HP from armor
  • Immobiles can no longer be buffed to fly
  • Could appoint new prophet while he was resurrecting (immortality), fixed
  • Reduced CPU usage in research screen
  • No global enchantment effects on outer planes
  • Fixes for coastal recruitment that could incorrectly be done outside forts too
  • Fixes for missing terrain requirement popups in nation info
  • The void is now magic scale 5 (was 3)
  • Muspelheim can now also get longdead giants
  • Improved errors from failed lobby game creation
  • Changes to Demon Lords magic paths (intended glamour changes were missing)
  • Some Jomonese summons got glamour fixes
  • Event hero Fadmarghast got a Storm Armor that gives storm immunity to mount
  • God Spider is now stealthy
  • Stat, event and typo fixes

Modding

  • New event commands: #forcegold, #forceexactgold, #force1d3vis...
  • Print some more non-standard terrain combinations in province info
  • Mod parser now converts all tabs to spaces
  • Bless modding: #name didn't work
  • Nation modding: #coastfortrec, #coastfortcom didn't work
  • #worldshape didn't work

Changed files in this update

