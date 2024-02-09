Dominions 6.05

This update gives better casualty reports from global enchantments, now reporting the number of commanders killed as well as the names of up to three of the most important ones. A crash bug that could affect Windows users trying to resize the game's window has also been squashed. In addition to many more bug fixes this version also introduces a pair of new commanders for early age T'ien Ch'i and a few new commands for modders.

General

New sword master commanders for EA T'ien Ch'i

Windows version could sometimes crash on window resize or alt-tab

Global enchantments now gives improved information on which commanders died from them

Fixes for local network games + mods. More fixes needed.

Linux now also has a popup error message box if the game should crash

Enable Rivers button activated map selection, fixed

Fix for confused units striking at location too far away

Exiting quick started lobby game now returns to network menu

Getting awe from leadership items more difficult, limit 100 -> 200

Clockworks never fatigue over 150 automatically

Can no longer see used resources from other players' forts

Cold resistance buff gave +5 extra resistance

Magic site population bonus printed in population growth breakdown

Disabled become AI didn't work in network lobby

Ranged weapon with fatigue cost no longer adds unit's encumbrance

Spell AI could cast nightsight buffs on units with perfect darkvision, fixed

Fix for supplies shown incorrectly on 't' screen

Improved main map responsiveness for huge games

Power of Death bonuses shown in stats

Power of Death didn't give MR, fixed

Never healing wound and similar HP reductions no longer reduce HP from armor

Immobiles can no longer be buffed to fly

Could appoint new prophet while he was resurrecting (immortality), fixed

Reduced CPU usage in research screen

No global enchantment effects on outer planes

Fixes for coastal recruitment that could incorrectly be done outside forts too

Fixes for missing terrain requirement popups in nation info

The void is now magic scale 5 (was 3)

Muspelheim can now also get longdead giants

Improved errors from failed lobby game creation

Changes to Demon Lords magic paths (intended glamour changes were missing)

Some Jomonese summons got glamour fixes

Event hero Fadmarghast got a Storm Armor that gives storm immunity to mount

God Spider is now stealthy

Stat, event and typo fixes

Modding