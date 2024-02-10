 Skip to content

City Gridlock update for 10 February 2024

New gameplay modes!

City Gridlock update for 10 February 2024 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • New levels and two new gameplay modes.
  • Time attack: set up traffic lights and road signs so that cars can reach their destination as fast as possible.
  • Manual control: control each intersection with a tap of a finger. Change traffic lights in real-time. Let all the cars pass the intersection quickly to avoid the city's gridlock.
  • Improved graphics;
  • Updated cars AI;

Changed files in this update

