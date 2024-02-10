- New levels and two new gameplay modes.
- Time attack: set up traffic lights and road signs so that cars can reach their destination as fast as possible.
- Manual control: control each intersection with a tap of a finger. Change traffic lights in real-time. Let all the cars pass the intersection quickly to avoid the city's gridlock.
- Improved graphics;
- Updated cars AI;
