VIDEOVERSE wins Best Narrative at Debug Indie Game Awards!

Last week, VIDEOVERSE won "Best Narrative" at the first Debug Indie Game Awards in Nottingham, UK!

A huge thank you to the fans, play-testers, players who've reported bugs (seriously, you guys are such a help!) and, of course, those who voted for it! It warms my heart seeing VIDEOVERSE get recognised for its narrative amongst so many brilliant games that released in 2023.

VIDEOVERSE was also nominated for "Safe In Our World Award for Mental Health" and "Everyone Can Award for Accessibility" and, although it didn't win, just being nominated meant so much. VIDEOVERSE was a game I made to help me through a dark time and I really wanted it to do the same for others, while making it as accessible as possible so more people could experience it. I'm inspired to keep pushing for these efforts in future!

There's also been an update today (1.1.2.0), which contains sprite improvements, smiley fixes and a bug fix at the end of chapter 1. Please download to enjoy...and thanks again to everyone for your continued supported!