New frame capture API

New DXGI frame capture API, that should fix most performance issues, also allows the LS to be tied to the game's framerate and simply double the number of frames when frame generation is used. For the best LSFG experience, it is still recommended to lock the game's framerate to half the LS refresh rate (which can be limited by the vsync option). However, you can now also lock the game at any framerate or not lock at all, while LS will do its best to ensure the correct framepacing.

Read the full changelog here.