Live Now. February Update - Week #2

Retroa Retroa Builda

Finally got the real modern controls refined and stable, added to the main game. All levels have been updated /adjusted to accommodate the new controls. Demonstrated below.

UPDATED MECHANICS:

GAP DROP:

I have added a "Stop" key to the keyboard controls, which allows you to drop down a single gap in blocks, at the moment it is assigned to the B key. You can still also use the old method of pressing left and right key together. Whatever works best for you.



LEDGE DROP:

When grabbing onto ledges, you can quick tap jump to drop from ledge, you will automatically re-grab a jump-through ledge if one is below you. If you don't want to grab level below, holding "Stop" button will stop the grabbing of ledges. Pressing towards ledge will jump up onto block.



SWIM ACTIVATION:**UNDERWATER JUMP:**

You can swim by running/tap jump/full jump into water, letting go of jump before hitting the water. Holding jump will not activate swim, allowing you to jump underwater.



UNDER WATER SWIM ACTIVATION:

To swim from under water, hold "Stop" button and tap jump. Will also activate when releasing jump button when near top of water level.



Please Note!

All the controls will still need a little tweaking here and there. Depending on block placement when creating levels. Further testing will have to be done before I decide if the controls are fine as they are.



Thank you for your time, and thank you very much for your patience.