Operation Food to Gold - Update 14

Update 14

Yukari 18+ DLC

Nude

Bikini - click on it to rip and tear

Jiggle

Those DLCs are costume only and do not affect gameplay in any way. You don't need them. (except if you are a man of culture like myself)

Updated Yukaris general page in preparation for all the other girls.

Added Yukaris Case File with more information about her.

Other

General balance changes.

Purpstige requirement has been raised to 100k for Hip to be Blob DLC owners and 200k for everyone else.

Even 200k is now more in balance with the gains before the kitchen rework. It's 4 times more, but gold gain has also been increased by probably 4 times. Nothing really changes, just balance.

Essence Extractors progress increased from 10k to 20k.

Purple Matter converter progress reduced to 40k instead of 50k.

Globblopper and DLC converters from 25k to 20k.

fixed in update 14.1 thanks RemboW :)

I want people to gain more purple matter and to gamble more, because it's fun. The essence gain was a bit too much.

Updated the DLC page.

DLC will be available once Valve greenlights it. Once it's live, it will be available in-game. All the content is already inside.

As stated in the DLC page, please do not share nude images in the Community. Let's respect people that do not wish to see such stuff. Game is generally pretty family friendly without those DLCs. Some may want to keep it this way.

That's all, thanks for reading.

Now that the foundation has been set, the other girls will follow in quick succession.

Have fun playing!