New Build!

Iragon: Prologue 18+ update for 9 February 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Note: A reminder that any changes are only for the full game and are not visible in the prologue.

Update
This is the final week before release, so we've been spending most of our time preparing for the big day and making any final polishes that we can. We're excited for next week and we hope you are too.

Are you ready for the 14th?

Valentine's day is always special, but for us this year it's extra special. Do you have any special plans or are you going to jump right into the world of Iragon on release?

